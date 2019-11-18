Kim Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of daughter Chicago yet

Kim Kardashian has a mini-me! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's youngest daughter Chicago is already learning how to work the camera at just one years old. The reality star shared the cutest photo of her little girl on Instagram on Monday, and it went down a treat with Kim's fans. In the image, which was simply captioned: "Chi Chi," Chicago is dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, teamed with a co-ordinating pair of white sunglasses. In the comments section, one follower wrote: "She's a mini you, so pretty," while another added: "Why is that baby cooler than me?" A third commented: "A model in the making."

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago is too cute!

Chicago became a big sister at the beginning of the year when Kim and Kanye West welcomed son Psalm. The celebrity couple are also parents to daughter North, six, and Saint, three. While Kim has said that she and her husband would love more children, she has recently admitted that since having her fourth baby, her brood now feels complete. On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in October, the mother-of-four spoke to her family about her brood and told them that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete."

Chicago with her big sister North West

The doting mum added: "I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done." During the episode, Kim introduced baby Psalm to the family and explained the meaning behind his name. She told her family that they were initially going to call the newborn Ye, but that Kanye didn't like it because it didn't have a special meaning. "Kanye doesn't like Ye because Ye doesn't mean anything," she said. "We looked up every name in the bible that had a Ye at the beginning and the only name was Yechiel." She added that her younger sister Kylie Jenner talked them out of choosing Ye as their son's moniker, and instead they settled on Psalm. "Psalm and Saint sound good together. The kids now call him Psalm Ye," she said.

Kim and Kanye are also parents to sons Saint and Psalm

At the time of Kim's surrogate's labour, her older sister Kourtney was looking after her three older children, as well as her own three kids, Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign. The Poosh founder made a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while her mum Kris Jenner was being interviewed on it for a Mother's Day segment. Kourtney told her mum live on air about the labour, to which Kris replied: "What are we doing sitting here?" Kourtney later headed off to the hospital to be with Kim and Kanye, while Kris looked after her grandchildren.

