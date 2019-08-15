Jennifer Garner reveals proud mum moment – and it's so sweet Jennifer is one happy mother

Jennifer Garner is one happy mum after revealing the very sweet reason why her children have made her proud. The Alias star shared an adorable photo of an otter squeezing its cheeks and looking all cute on Instagram on Thursday. Across the photo was written: "Moms, when we overhear our kids being polite." Jennifer captioned the image: "They’re hearing us... #evenifwecanttell #keepthefaithmamas." She didn't mention which child, or if it is all three of her kids that have remembered their manners, but either way, it was a moment she happily shared with her 6.8 million followers.

And her fans were quick to relate, sharing their own proud mum moments with Jennifer. One said: "I know... I love it when my 17-year-old son holds the door open for older people." Another added: "My son still says 'please may I have' when asking for anything, he's 21," and a third commented: "My son just chose to tip the waitress with his own money after lunch. It was his last $5."

Jennifer is very happy with her children's manners

MORE: Jennifer Garner defends herself following parenting comment regarding motherhood

The star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. They are the proud parents to daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and Samuel, seven. The pair are on good terms and live close to each other so that they can co-parent. Ben even paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day by sharing a lovely photo of her with his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." He also chose to donate money to two charities in their honour.

The Hollywood star is a doting mum to three children

MORE: Jennifer Garner gives glimpse into LA home to show how her children are spending the summer holidays

Jennifer and Ben rarely share photos of their children on social media, preferring for them to stay out of the spotlight during their childhood. The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars went to court about, which helped ensure that the paparazzi kept their distance from their children after they were constantly hounded on a daily basis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.