Jennifer Garner defends herself following parenting comment regarding motherhood The Hollywood actress spoke out after a fan got the wrong end of the stick

Jennifer Garner has a mass of adoring fans, and often shares snippets of her life on social media. But on Wednesday, the Hollywood star was forced to defend herself after she made a comment about parenting that had been taken the wrong way by one of her Instagram followers. The mother-of-three had shared a video of herself during a new interview with In Style to mark the publication's 25th birthday, where she had spoken about the different covers she had appeared on. Looking back, she said: "2012? Didn't I have a kid? Okay, I was super pregnant again. Oh, it's so boring! I've been just like, pregnant, nursing, pregnant, nursing, pregnant, nursing. Not anymore!"

Jennifer Garner defended herself after a follower took her parenting comment the wrong way

Although the star was clearly joking and laughing at herself as she spoke about her life as a mum, one of her followers wasn't impressed. They wrote: "Pregnant and nursing isn't boring. It's beautiful! It's brilliant and amazing to be able to do that, nothing short of everyday miracles!" Jennifer then responded in defence, writing: "Oh no – taken out of context. I can see how this sounds disparaging – I loved being pregnant and I loved nursing – I was making fun of myself as I looked through my past @instylemagazine covers – I was either pregnant or nursing in all but one of them."

The actress is notoriously private about her family life

The star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. They are the proud parents to daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and Samuel, seven. The pair are on good terms and live close to each other so that they can co-parent. Ben even paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day by sharing a lovely photo of her with his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." He also chose to donate money to two charities in their honour.

Jennifer and Ben rarely share photos of their children on social media, preferring for them to stay out of the spotlight during their childhood. The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars went to court about, which helped ensure that the paparazzi kept their distance from their children after they were constantly hounded on a daily basis.

