Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of daughter Belle celebrating Halloween in the sweetest way

Holly Willoughby shared an adorable rare photo of her daughter Belle celebrating Halloween on Thursday – and she certainly channelled her inner girl power! The eight-year-old was inspired by mum Holly's close friend, Spice Girl star Emma Bunton, and decided to carve a pumpkin in the image of Baby Spice herself. Belle sweetly added stick-on jewels around the eyes and drew on some long eyelashes for added drama. She glued some pearls along the base to resemble a pearl necklace, but most importantly, the talented little girl made sure to add Emma's signature pigtails by sticking some yellow and pink pieces of string to each side of the pumpkin – genius!

Holly was certainly impressed with the finished masterpiece. Sharing a snap of the pumpkin and the back of Belle's head on Instagram, she said: "Belle’s Baby Spice inspired pumpkin... #girlpower ... totally her idea @emmaleebunton ... so proud! Thank you @boden_clothing for her #harrypotter jumpsuit xxx." Emma was among the first to comment on Belle's artwork, responding: "Wow! Belle you’re brilliant."

Belle created a pumpkin to resemble Spice Girl Emma Bunton

Holly is no stranger to getting into the Halloween spirit and wows us every year with her creative costumes, with the most fab face makeup to go with it. From kooky unicorns and The Addams Family to Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn and even a gory ghoul, Holly pulls out all the stops with her creepy looks on October 31st.

Holly and Phil became Dorothy and Scarecrow

This year, Holly became Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz while her pal Phillip Schofield turned into the Scarecrow. In fact, This Morning had a complete makeover and all our favourites channelled characters from the much-loved movie. Even the studio had a dramatic new look with the floor resembling the yellow brick road and a taxi took the place of Dorothy's house as it lay on top of the crushed Wicked Witch of the East.

