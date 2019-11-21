Lydia Bright has revealed the touching nickname she calls her baby bump – and it's a wonderful tribute to her family. The former reality TV star admitted that she has yet to choose a moniker for her first child, which is due early next year, but has taken to calling her after her paternal grandmother Dinky, who sadly passed away at the age of 21. Sharing a black and white photo on Instagram on Thursday of her grandmother, Lydia wrote: "My little bump got her nickname from the original Dinky Bright. My paternal grandmother who sadly passed away at the age of 21. I’m still struggling with a name but I have a feeling whatever it will be, everyone will know her as little Dinky."

Lydia calls her baby bump after her grandmother

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in August, Lydia, who is expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin, revealed that she will give birth in February 2020. The former TOWIE star added that she was over the moon about becoming a mum: "I know that this baby will be the best thing that's ever happened to me." The 29-year-old also opened up about her feelings on the actual birth itself, she added: "Well. I know I'm going to have to do it, it's inevitable. I'm dreading it, it's gonna be traumatic. At the end of it obviously I'm going to have a beautiful baby. So I'm just hoping, because of that, I’ll forget all about the trauma."

Lydia announced her pregnancy in HELLO!

Lydia revealed on Thursday in a Q & A on Instagram that she was hospitalised due to the stress of her split from Lee. She told fans: "The beginning was very hard. I'm so strong now but at 11 weeks I was completely heartbroken and lost. I was so worried that people would judge my situation... Before my announcement shoot hit the shelves I was in hospital with sickness (probably due to the stress of it all)... People are always quick to talk about the negative side of social media and the press, but I truly believe that my strength came from the support I received from strangers."

