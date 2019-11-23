Steph McGovern has revealed that her friends and family have bought her new baby daughter bundles of sweet gifts. Taking to Twitter, the BBC Breakfast presenter shared a snap of baby grows and bibs, all endowed with sweet messages. Across one of the baby grows, it said: "My Mam's the business," while another read: "Shy bairns get nowt." Perhaps sweetest of all, however, was a tiny top with a rainbow across it, alongside the words: "My mamas love me."

Fans loved the cute gifts, and took to Twitter to say so. One wrote: "They're fantastic!" Another added: "Proper class them like. Love them." Many more were quick to congratulate Steph and her girlfriend on their new arrival. The journalist's fans sent messages including: "Congratulations Steph and her partner so happy for you!" and "Hope you are doing well. Best wishes from all of us in Early Years at Leyton Sixth Form College."

My mates + family have really excelled on the slogans/branding for my baby daughter’s clothes 🤣

.... here are some of my faves: @BBCBreakfast @Boro #perfectpresents 🎁 #luckylittlelady pic.twitter.com/NSCgy5twrS — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) November 22, 2019

Steph shared the update on Twitter

The 37-year-old welcomed her first baby into the world earlier in November and announced the happy news on Twitter, writing: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

Steph is a new mum

Needless to say, Steph and her partner were quickly inundated with messages of congratulations, with her BBC colleague and Strictly star Mike Bushell writing: "Wow wow. This is the most amazing news. Huge love and congratulations and bet she’s just gorgeous. Hope all going well and you’re getting the odd bit of sleep. Baby joy."

Steph has yet to share a photo of the little girl, or publicly release her name.

