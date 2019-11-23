Gemma Atkinson has spoken frankly about her post-baby body and the fact that it is making her nervous about her upcoming Strictly appearance. Gemma will be appearing in a Christmas special of the BBC dance show alongside her partner Gorka Marquez, who she shares four-month-old Mia with. The 35-year-old has been practising hard for the festive show and on Friday she shared a throwback video of herself and professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec in the Strictly studio two years ago, when she first appeared as a celebrity contestant on Strictly.

Beneath the video, Gemma added a poignant caption, and frankly discussed her worries ahead of the Strictly show, revealing that she's nervous about dancing as her body has changed since giving birth to baby Mia in July.

Gemma shared the message on Instagram

Gemma wrote: "Today at the Strictly studios I got to see some of the dances for tomorrow’s show (they are fab!) It made me think back to my series and how lucky me and Aljaz were to get so far because I was far from a dancer (still am far from!) These two videos are of me and Aljaz two years ago trying lifts. One on week two attempting our first lift and one for the final practicing our show dance lift. I never saw it at the time because I was always so nervous but there is a difference. In confidence, posture and obviously the lift itself. It’s far from perfect I know, but I’ll forever be grateful for the time I had on the show and of course to Aljaz as he clearly had the patience of a saint and a very strong back

"The thought of doing it again even just for the one dance we’re doing for the Christmas special is nerve wracking because after Mia my stamina and body has changed. Watching these back though has made me realise, it’s not about perfection. It’s about trying your best and just having fun. That’s what important. And at the very least dancing with Gorks this time means we’ll have footage to embarrass Mia for the rest of her life."

