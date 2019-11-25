There's nothing like a celebrity announcement to cheer up a dreary Monday morning, so special thanks Stacey Solomon for sharing her big news! The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she is starting her own podcast called Here We Go Again with Stacey Solomon, all about childbirth. The podcast is available to download from this Thursday, with Stacey adding all the details of how to subscribe on her Story.

Stacey told her followers in one of the clips: "I'm actually quite nervous about saying this, I guess because it's really personal and I'm quite nervous for it to be out there but also really excited. Basically I've been working on a podcast. Ever since I had Rex I've been recording the way that I've been feeling and speaking to different people in my life who were around me at really difficult times after giving birth."

Stacey further spoke about how her followers have supported her throughout her pregnancy and first months with a newborn, since welcoming her son Rex in May 2019. The star also added the caption: "I have been recording a podcast since giving birth because I've never given birth and felt the way I thought I "should" so I decided this time to record my thoughts, for myself to reflect on and for anyone else who may be struggling…"

Stacey with husband Joe Swash and baby Rex

We had a little look at the podcast description, which states: "In each episode Stacey sparks debate around all subjects surrounding childbirth and what it means to be a new mum in 2019. From friends popping in, to famous faces and even the possible inclusion of the man who got her into this mess (Joe Swash)… the conversation will flow and the topics will be covered in a similar way to Loose Women… but with parenthood at the centre of the show."

