Pregnant star Ali Bastian revealed on Sunday that she's struggling with one aspect of expecting a baby at the moment – pregnancy cravings! The former Hollyoaks actress shared a series of videos to her Instagram stories in which she revealed that she has been craving sugary snacks but has come up with a plan to combat her sweet tooth. Ali started the videos with one that began: "Hi guys, hope you're having a lovely Sunday."

The pregnant star took to social media

The Strictly Come Dancing star then burst out laughing when she realised she had a chocolate chip in the corner of her mouth, saying, "That is so classy, that's amazing." Then she shared that she had been baking up a storm this weekend, something that seemed to have surprised herself. "I don't bake, this is new, I don't understand what's going on," she said. "I think part of it is I'm having such sugar cravings that I've got to find healthy ways to have the snacks that I want without too much sugar."

She then turned to her fans and asked if she was the only one who had felt like this, saying: "Has anyone else experienced this because this isn't my usual speed." Later, she shared a photo of the delicious-looking peanut butter muffins she'd made, along with a screenshot of the mouth-watering recipe. The 37-year-old announced in an exclusive HELLO! interview in October that she and her husband, fellow actor David O'Mahony, are expecting their first child in March. Since then, Ali has been charting her journey to new motherhood on Instagram.

A few days ago, she shared a gorgeous photo which showed off her growing baby bump in a T-shirt promoting the charity Action for Children UK. The actress posted the sweet snap on Instagram and captioned it: "So happy to have teamed up with @actionforchildrenuk. This Christmas they are launching their Secret Santa campaign to help vulnerable children and young people across the country. Their ‘Happy’ and ‘Safe’ message is a strong and essential one and I LOVE that their charity t-shirts still look great when preggers!! (I got a L and it fit over my #bump!)"

