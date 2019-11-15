Fans of Stacey Solomon have sent messages of support to the star who revealed her 'mum guilt' over baby boy Rex on Thursday. The Loose Women panellist had spent a day in meetings in London and took her adorable five-month-old son Rex with her. But as many working parents know, whether you leave your baby to be cared for at home or nursery, or if you take them with you to work, sometimes the guilt of not spending enough time with them will pull on your heartstrings. Stacey posted an emotional message on her Instagram Stories about her working day, which saw her do a photoshoot with her friend Mrs Hinch, followed by meetings at the BBC, Primark and for Kate Thornton's Podcast White Wine Question Time.

Stacey wrote: "On our way home. The mum guilt is coming on strong for some reason. I don't know why… Truth is I'm So glad I was able to bring him with me today so that I could do all the things I'd committed to, but at the same time I'm feeling bad for dragging him around all day. I feel cruel for some reason because I've taken him out of his routine (crying emoji)??"

The mum-of-three continued: "But I've got to remember to tell those thoughts where to go. He was absolutely fine. I was so lucky I was able to bring him and people were really kind about it all. Also must not forget my mum would take us into her office when we were kids and she couldn't get anyone to look after us and we would have the best time ever sitting under her desk. Get a grip Stace, he is absolutely fine."

Stacey shared a series of photos throughout her busy day: one showing her agent Tom Wright carrying baby Rex in a sling while Stacey went for her meeting at the BBC (so cute), then another of adorable Rex lying under his baby gym with lots of Primark staff fussing over him. Rex makes the cutest gurgle sound and everyone laughs.

We also see Stacey's partner and Rex's dad Joe Swash there as the baby has a little nap under his gym. Stacey jokes: "Rex has had enough. He's like, 'Mum, stop taking me out'." We have to say, the tot looks too cute for words in his mini cardigan and jeans.

Back at home that evening, we see a clip of Rex sleeping peacefully on mum's tummy and Stacey thanks her fans for their messages of support after her honest post about her mum guilt. We totally know how you feel Stacey! We're sure Rex had the best time being a media baby for the day though – can we come next time?