James Jordan is facing a bit of a dilemma – especially now the cold weather has set in. The former Strictly star has revealed that he is desperate to turn the heating on at home, but can't because pregnant wife Ola Jordan insists she is too hot. And he’s too scared to go against her wishes! James and Ola are set to welcome their first baby together in March 2020. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he shared his current predicament with fans. "It's so bloody cold in my house I'm actually thinking of sleeping outside tonight and all @The_OlaJordan keeps saying is 'I'm hot'." He continued: "I would turn the heating on but she scares me at the moment." His tweet didn't escape Ola's attention, with the star replying with a series of crying laughing emojis. And some of James's fans even offered the expectant couple some practical advice. "Answer – cuddle up!" one replied. "She can warm you up with her heat and you can cool her down with being cold. Win win #joysofpregnancy." A second follower joked: "Ha! You wait til the menopause kicks in!! This'll seem like Siberia!"

Just last week, Ola opened up about her experience of pregnancy so far, and admitted she likes the fact she can get away with anything when it comes to her husband. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the star joked that her hubby has lost the word 'no' from his vocabulary, telling fans: "I love bossing my husband around. He doesn’t say no to anything at the moment. I love being pregnant!"

Ola, 37, and James, 41, have been married since 2003 and in September announced the news of their pregnancy exclusively in HELLO!. While they are excitedly counting down the days until they meet their little one, Ola has already expressed concern about the birth itself. She recently told Closer magazine: "I don't know what to expect with the birth - I'm scared, but millions and millions of women do it, so it can't be that bad surely? But James is more scared than me, more afraid. He'll be a terrible birthing partner!" While his nerves may not be up for it, Ola did admit that her husband has been doting on her hand and foot so far throughout her pregnancy. She said: "He's very protective of me - even now, when I'm just walking around, he's making sure I don't fall. So if things don't go the way they should [at the birth], I think he will start panicking."

