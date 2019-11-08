James Jordan pokes fun at wife Ola's pregnancy struggle Four months to go till James and Ola welcome their first child!

James Jordan has officially started the countdown to the arrival of his first child with his wife Ola. In his typical tongue-in-cheek humour, the dad-to-be revealed he was struggling to deal with Ola's pregnancy hormones. He tweeted: "I know @The_OlaJordan is very hormonal whilst being pregnant and I can tell little things annoy her more and more. I'm also very sympathetic. BUT... she just looked at me with disdain and said, 'Why are you so bloody happy'."

This will be the first child for James and Ola Jordan

"I nearly [explicit] myself," he added. "Only four months more." The funny tweet received a response from Ola's previous Strictly dance partner, Iwan Thomas, who said: "Mate enjoy the ride!!" The couple's first child is due in March 2020, and Ola has already confessed that she thinks her husband will be a "terrible birthing partner!" The professional dancer recently admitted that she is of course "scared" about going into labour, but confessed that James is actually panicking more than her.

"I don't know what to expect with the birth - I'm scared, but millions and millions of women do it, so it can't be that bad surely?" Ola told Closer magazine, adding: "But James is more scared than me, more afraid. He'll be a terrible birthing partner!" While his nerves may not be up for it, Ola did admit that her husband has been doting on her hand and foot so far throughout her pregnancy. She said: "He's very protective of me - even now, when I'm just walking around, he's making sure I don't fall. So if things don't go the way they should [at the birth], I think he will start panicking."

The couple, who have been married since 2003, announced their pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September. Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I still can't quite believe it," explained Ola. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

Her doting husband also revealed how delighted he is at the prospect of becoming a dad, saying: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

