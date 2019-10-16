James Jordan reveals beautiful island where he and Ola celebrated 16th wedding anniversary The former Strictly stars are expecting their first child

James Jordan and his wife Ola may be feeling the holiday blues, and we certainly can't blame them. The former Strictly stars have just returned from celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary in the beautiful island of Crete. James reminisced on the sunny getaway by sharing a selfie with his pregnant wife by the pool, and writing: "Myself and @olajordan had such a lovely time @thesyntopia Hotel in Crete. A little bit of filming for @channel5_tv and then enjoying a relaxing holiday plus celebrating our 16th Wedding Anniversary."

Ola also gave fans a peek at their holiday as she uploaded a night-time photo and posted: "We had such a lovely time in Crete. Picture taken on our 16th wedding anniversary. Thank you @thesyntopia hotel for a wonderful stay. @jamesjordan1978."

The couple marked their milestone in Crete

The Syntopia Hotel is a four-star resort that lies near Crete's bustling hotspots with a sandy beach at its side. It boasts a spa, open-air cinema and landscaped pools flanked by palm trees, tipis and wooden cabanas. Superior rooms, meanwhile, offer Jacuzzis and sea views and are modern in design with rustic accents.

Earlier on in their trip, James posted another selfie of the couple "chilling" on a Greek beach. They were joined by a camera crew, which explains the filming they were doing for Channel 5. But on Saturday, the couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary and marked the day by posting some gorgeous throwback photos from their big day.

James also shared another selfie of the couple "chilling" on the beach

"Happy 16th Wedding Anniversary @olajordan. Our last one just the two of us. You are the sweetest kindest person I've ever met and will make the best mummy ever! You also deserve another trophy for being with me. But no one would ever love you more!" James wrote. Ola, who is due in March, returned the compliment as she posted: "16 years ago I married this wonderful man. I can't imagine life without him. Happy Anniversary @jamesjordan1978. I can't wait to see you in the new role. You are going to be the most amazing daddy ever."

