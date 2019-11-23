Ola Jordan reveals her favourite perk of pregnancy The former Strictly star is expecting her first child in March

Ola Jordan has revealed her favourite perk of pregnancy – but we imagine her husband James isn't as much of a fan as she is. The former Strictly Come Dancing star admitted that she can pretty much get away with anything now that she is pregnant with their first child. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Ola joked that her hubby has lost the word 'no' from his vocabulary, she said: "I love bossing my husband around. He doesn’t say no to anything at the moment. I love being pregnant."

While James may be behaving himself at home, he does like to poke fun at his wife on social media. Earlier this month, the dancer officially started the countdown to the arrival of the couple's first child, tweeting: "I know @The_OlaJordan is very hormonal whilst being pregnant and I can tell little things annoy her more and more. I'm also very sympathetic. BUT... she just looked at me with disdain and said, 'Why are you so bloody happy'." "I nearly wet myself," he added. "Only four months more."

Ola is due in March 2020

The funny tweet received a response from Ola's previous Strictly dance partner, Iwan Thomas, who said: "Mate enjoy the ride!!" The couple's first child is due in March 2020, and Ola has already confessed that she thinks her husband will be a "terrible birthing partner!"

James likes to poke fun at Ola while she's pregnant

The 37-year-old recently revealed her surprising pregnancy craving – Oreos! In a hilarious Instagram Story, James documented his and Ola's late-night food shopping spree in Sainsbury's which saw Ola sneak a few packets of the delicious biscuits into their shopping basket. Commenting on the contents of their shopping basket, James zoomed the camera lens into the two packets of Oreos lying at the bottom of the basket, pointing out that is a very unusual choice for Ola. He said: "Out shopping with Ola now and in the bag, Oreos… we never buy Oreos! Why do you fancy..."

