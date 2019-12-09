Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha is considering a surprise career change - it will shock you The actress wants to work with babies

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha is known for her warm, down to earth personality and mothering nature as a parent-of-two with TV producer Mark Adderley. Many of us have secret career passions we've yet to fulfil and it seems Nadia is just like us. During a discussion with followers on her Instagram page, the star revealed she'd love to be a doula – a trained non-medial companion who supports to women and their families through experiences such as childbirth and miscarriage. Davina McCall spoke a while back about her desire to train as a doula, so it's becoming a popular career choice.

Nadia's revelation came after she joined her fellow Loose Women co-star Stacey Solomon on her new childbirth podcast Here We Go Again, to discuss the emotional few days following birth. As many mums know, day three is a particularly difficult time with all those hormones raging, your milk coming in and adapting to motherhood while sleep deprived.

Actress Nadia posted on her Instagram page: "We talk all about day three after giving birth and how hormones and god knows what else played havoc with her heart and mind! Most of us mums will identify with everything she says."

One fan told Nadia: "Day 3!!! Whoa - I’m a doula and that arming girls with that day 3 warning is the greatest tool in my arsenal." The star replied: "wow Would love to be a doula!" The conversation continued with the fan saying: "@nadiasawalhaandfamily you basically are one! Those voice notes and messages that you sent back to @staceysolomon are EXACTLY the things I say. Come & be a doula for my charity - we offer doula services to vulnerable women."

Nadia with her husband and daughters

During the podcast, listeners hear voice notes sent between the pair days after Stacey gave birth to her little boy Rex. Stacey was struggling with feeding and didn't want others near her baby.

Nadia's note said: 'Listen sweetheart, you know, my big regret is I didn’t ask for help when I was like that. That’s my big regret […] It’s normal, it won’t feel like it, it’ll feel like you’re bloody going mad but it’s- ugh god, I wish I wasn’t in Spain so I could come and give you a big hug, but I’m available all day if you need someone to just moan to and cry to, and I won’t try and fix things, I can just listen. Just text me and I’ll call you straight away.'"

It sounds like Nadia would make a wonderful Doula. We wonder if she'll take her Instagram follower up on the charity challenge?