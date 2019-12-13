Laura Wright reveals baby daughter’s beautiful name The name that the couple have picked is so lovely

Laura Wright has revealed that she has named her baby girl Ottilie – how sweet! The new mum shared the news on Friday alongside an adorable black and white photo of the little'un clutching her finger. Laura added the caption: "Been keeping this early arrival under wraps, enjoying some precious family time. Ottilie Willow Rowland. Born 3/12/19 at 8.33am. @harryrowlandpt and I are both so in love with our Ottilie."

Fans were thrilled that the pair had picked such a pretty name for their baby. One replied: "Congratulations! What a gorgeous name." Another added: "Congratulations! It is the best feeling in the world. Such a special time."

Laura made the announcement on Instagram

HELLO! exclusively revealed that the soprano had given birth to her first child with husband Harry Rowland on 4 December, just a day after the couple welcomed Ottilie into the world. A representative for Laura and Harry told the magazine: "Laura Wright and Harry Rowland are delighted to share the news with HELLO! that their baby daughter arrived into the world on the morning of 3 December 2019. Both mother and baby (and father!) are doing well."

MORE: Exclusive: Laura Wright welcomes first child with husband Harry Rowland

Laura and her bump earlier in December

MORE: Exclusive! Soprano singer Laura Wright expecting first child with husband Harry Rowland

Mezzo-soprano Laura and former rugby ace Harry announced that they were expecting their first child in August. At the time, the couple revealed the baby's due date of 22 December, which happened to fall one day after their first wedding anniversary. "It's such a special time of year and the whole reason we wanted a winter wedding in the first place was because we love Christmas so much," Laura said. "This year will be even more amazing."

After six years together, in 2018, the couple tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony as St Michael's Church in Framlingham, Suffolk, where Laura used to sing when she was growing up. "It was the most brilliant day – everything we'd hoped for," Laura told HELLO!. "To have all of our friends and family together and making memories with us was amazing. The best thing about a Christmas wedding is that you're starting the new year as a married couple and looking forward to the future."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.