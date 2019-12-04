Congratulations are in order for Laura Wright and her husband Harry Rowland. The couple have welcomed their first child together – a bouncing baby girl! Their representative announced the news exclusively to HELLO!, saying: "Laura Wright and Harry Rowland are delighted to share the news with HELLO! that their baby daughter arrived into the world on the morning of 3 December 2019. Both mother and baby (and father!) are doing well."

Mezzo-soprano Laura and former rugby ace Harry announced that they were expecting their first child in August in HELLO!. At the time, the couple revealed the baby's due date of 22 December, which happened to fall one day after their first wedding anniversary. "It's such a special time of year and the whole reason we wanted a winter wedding in the first place was because we love Christmas so much," Laura said. "This year will be even more amazing."

The singer fell pregnant quickly but it was only at the 12-week scan in June that the happy news sank in. "I was fully expecting them to just tell me I was a bit bloated," laughed Laura, who felt "a bit rough" during the first trimester. "I had no idea it was going to be so visual," added Harry, who works as a personal trainer, specialising in mobility. "I think I sat there the whole time with my mouth open. To see the heart beating – it was just incredible."

Laura announced her pregnancy in August

After six years together, the couple tied the knot in 2018 at St Michael's Church in Framlingham, Suffolk, where Laura used to sing when she was growing up. "It was the most brilliant day – everything we'd hoped for," Laura told HELLO!. "To have all of our friends and family together and making memories with us was amazing. The best thing about a Christmas wedding is that you're starting the new year as a married couple and looking forward to the future."

In a nod to the December wedding date, the church was decorated with flowers and 30 Christmas trees as Laura walked down the aisle in a stunning ivory lace dress by Israeli designer Alon Livné. "She looked absolutely amazing – stunning. I've seen her in a lot of glamorous dresses, but this topped it all," said the groom.

