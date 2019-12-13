Strictly's Catherine Tyldesley forced to deny pregnancy rumours after bump photos The former Coronation Street star is a mum to son Alfie

Catherine Tyldesley was forced to deny that she's expecting baby number two on Thursday, as she revealed she had some "VERY good" news ahead of the New Year, just hours after sharing photos of her baby bump when she was heavily pregnant with her son Alfie.

WATCH: Catherine Tyldesley reveals all in Hello/ Goodbye

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant was in a nostalgic mood ahead of her son's fifth birthday and posted some throwback photos of her bump shortly before she gave birth, writing: "The greatest blessing. Momma got biiiiig. I can't believe our little man will be 5 soon!!!"

GALLERY: Strictly Come Dancing stars' baby bumps

Just a few hours later, she tweeted: "Today just got good. VERY good. 2020 momma loves you already," adding lots of smiley face and heart emojis. Fans were quick to congratulate Catherine on her exciting news, with many believing that Catherine could be pregnant with her second child. "Ummm Catherine. Are you PREGNANT?!? And if so please can Johannes be the godfather that would be amazing," one wrote. "Brother or sister for Alfie," another tweeted, while a third told Catherine: "Congratulations, I hope I have interpreted this correctly if I have we are so happy for you."

Catherine Tyldesley shared a throwback photo of her pregnancy bump

However, the former Coronation Street star was quick to clear up any misunderstanding. "Noooo guys!! You've got the wrong end of the stick! I'm not pregnant! I just mean I'm excited for 2020!" she tweeted.

STORY: Catherine Tyldesley's son and husband rushed to hospital

It's little surprise Catherine is getting excited for the New Year; she will soon begin the Strictly Come Dancing live tour alongside her fellow contestants including Kelvin Fletcher, Karim Zeroual and Emma Barton. The 2019 contestants will perform on a 32-date tour starting in January, and judging by her excited post, Catherine may already have more exciting projects lined up for the rest of the year.

Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom are parents to son Alfie

Catherine and her husband Tom Pitfield welcomed their son in March 2015, and married the following year, in a ceremony they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, where Alfie was a page boy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.