Joe Wicks shares new photos as his baby son comes home for Christmas! Joe and his wife Rosie welcomed their little boy on 14 December

Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie received some very special news on Christmas Eve; the couple's newborn baby son has been able to leave hospital. Joe shared his joy in a sweet Instagram post, which included two photos of little Marley outside the family home. "My boy made it home for Christmas," the 33-year-old wrote. "10 days in Kingston hospital and he's finally home with us. Thank you to all the neo natal nurses, doctors and midwives at the maternity wing at @kingstonhospitaluk who looked after him and Rosie with so much care and love."

Joe Wicks' newborn son Marley has been able to come home for Christmas

Little Marley was born on 14 December, three weeks earlier than expected. Ever since then, the tiny tot has been kept in hospital with an infection. At the weekend, Joe confirmed the couple had finally decided upon a name for their son. "We've finally decided on a name for our little boy. His name is Marley," he wrote. "He's been in the hospital for a week now with an infection but he's on the mend and getting stronger each day. The staff at the hospital have been so wonderful and so loving to him and Rosie everyday. This is the first time he's properly opened his eyes and he's just so chilled and relaxed even though he probably feels rough. Welcome to the world my little boy Marley."

MORE: Joe Wicks shares sweet photos of daughter Indie meeting her baby brother

Joe and Rosie are also parents to daughter Indie

Joe and Rosie tied the knot in July of this year. They welcomed their eldest child, daughter Indie, on 29 July 2018. In August they confirmed Rosie was pregnant for a second time, sharing a sweet joint announcement on Instagram. It read: "Weeeeeee're having another baby. We are very happy and excited to grow our family. We don't know the sex and won't find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January."