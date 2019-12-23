Joe Wicks has announced the name of his brand new baby son! The Body Coach took to Instagram to share his little boy’s moniker – Marley. He wrote: "We’ve finally decided on a name for our little boy. His name is Marley. He’s been in the hospital for a week now with an infection but he’s on the mend and getting stronger each day. The staff at the hospital have been so wonderful and so loving to him and Rosie every day. This is the first time he’s properly opened his eyes and he’s just so chilled and relaxed even though he probably feels rough. Welcome to the world my little boy Marley."

Joe and his wife Rosie also share one-year-old daughter Indie

His followers were quick to comment on the sweet name and to congratulate Joe and his wife Rosie on their new arrival. They wrote: "Awesome name pal and good luck with the recovery," "Wonderful name Joe! Great family ALL with great names. Fingers crossed he’s home ASAP," and: "Marley you are beautiful... get better quickly." Joe's celebrity fans also chimed in, with One Direction star Niall Horan posting three heart emojis and the comment: "Great name," celebrity chef Jamie Oliver adding: "Love it," and author, presenter and DJ Fearne Cotton saying: "Those almond eyes! He is an angel."

Joe and Rosie welcomed baby Marley on 14 December – some three weeks ahead of schedule. Alongside a photo showing him enjoying skin-on-skin contact with the tiny newborn, the 33-year-old wrote: "We welcomed our little baby boy into the world today. He is the best early Christmas present ever. He decided to come 3 weeks earlier than expected and weighed 5lbs 14oz. Rosie and the baby are both happy and doing great. We still haven't got a name for him yet but I'll share it when we do. Thanks for all your wonderful messages and well wishes for us all. Love Joe, Rosie, Indie and baby."

Joe revealed baby Marley's name on Instagram

Just two days later, he shared sweet snapshots showing their daughter Indie, 16 months, meeting her baby brother for the first time. The first photo shows Indie in her dad's arms gazing at the new arrival, sweetly covering her cheeks with both hands. The second picture also includes proud mum Rosie, who can be seen bending down to look at her tiny new baby boy.

Joe and Rosie tied the knot in July of this year. They welcomed their daughter Indie on 29 July 2018. In August they confirmed Rosie was pregnant for a second time, sharing a sweet joint announcement on Instagram. It read: "Weeeeeee're having another baby. We are very happy and excited to grow our family. We don't know the sex and won't find out but Rosie is now 19 weeks pregnant so Indie will be getting a little brother or sister in January."

