In an exclusive festive family photoshoot and interview, Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has revealed what it would mean to him to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy. "I genuinely believe it’s anyone’s game but it would be absolutely incredible to win," the 35-year-old former Emmerdale actor tells HELLO! as he poses for our photoshoot alongside his wife Elizabeth and their children Marnie, three, and one-year-old Milo. "It would be the biggest accolade I’ve ever received."

"When I see him dancing, I fall in love with him all over again. I’m unaware of anyone else in the room – I can’t take my eyes off him," smiles Elizabeth, who has been married to Kelvin since 2015, adding: "Kelvin is my winner, whether or not he lifts the Glitterball."

Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz spoke about expanding their family

Kelvin’s dances often leave the judges flustered, especially his sensual rumba in week four. How does Elizabeth handle watching Kelvin dance so intimately with another woman? “It doesn’t bother me. I’m used to seeing him kiss Britain’s sexiest females on Emmerdale,” laughs the singer and actress. “I know the biggest part of a dance is the story and making it believable. I understand it’s a performance. Although I can imagine it’s difficult for people who aren’t in this industry.”

As they get into full festive mode for our photoshoot, Kelvin and his family are looking forward to a relaxing Christmas together at home near Manchester. “It’ll be amazing to spend Christmas at home with the family and get a sense of normality back,” smiles Kelvin, whose favourite part of the day is “the moment the kids wake and say: ‘Has Santa been?’”

Does Kelvin still want five children, as he once told HELLO!? “I’d love a big family but I realise I said that before I had kids. Being a parent is tough. Wanting five might have been a bit selfish of me as Liz is often the one holding the fort at home. We’re lucky enough to have two so whatever happens it’ll be incredible.”

"I think we’ve got one more in us!" Elizabeth adds with a chuckle.

The couple tied the knot in a magical ceremony at London's One Mayfair on 28 November 2015 in a day they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and Kelvin said the wedding was a dream come true. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," the actor shared at the time.

"The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful," he added. "It's a year to the day I proposed to Liz in Anglesey," the groom told HELLO!."I thought that was an amazing day but today has been even better. It has been everything I had hoped it would be and much more. But it hasn't been just about me and Liz. We wanted our wedding to be a celebration for everyone in our lives - a way of saying thank you. And there are some amazing people in the room today."

After ten years together, it was the thought of starting a family that finally pushed the lovebirds to marry. "I always felt it was inevitable we would get married one day, but when we started thinking about having children, I knew I had to get a move on - especially as I'd love to have five," he said with a laugh. "We didn’t need a piece of paper to prove anything because we know we love each other. But now that it’s here, it feels so right. Marriage completes us." Both Kelvin and Liz are now doting parents to two young children, daughter Marnie and son Milo.

