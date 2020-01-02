Piers Morgan has shared a rare snap of his daughter, eight-year-old Elise, in a new Instagram post. Sharing a snap of himself with the youngster, with the pair both looking very seriously into the camera, Piers poked fun at a speech made by environmentalist Greta Thunberg in the caption, writing: "'I'm going to do my Greta Thunberg face, Dada... because you've stolen my childhood too!' #howDAREshe."

Fans were delighted to see a snap of Piers' youngster, while the joke had a somewhat mixed reaction. One person wrote: "She looks like her," while another added: "You've opened a can of worms now." However, one follower commented: "I really do admire you Piers, but please don’t make fun of a child, it’s not nice, everyone is entitled to their opinion." Another fan posted: "I bet she is the one lady that keeps you in check!"

Elise is the youngest of Piers' four children and his only daughter. While he shares Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, and Albert, 19, with his ex-wife, Marion Shalloe, the presenter welcomed Elise with his wife, Celia Walden, in 2011. Celia recently poked fun at her famous husband on Instagram while celebrate their ten-year anniversary. Sharing a snap of herself giving her husband a kiss on the cheek while relaxing in the ocean on holiday together, she had used the ageing app on Piers, giving him a white beard and hair. She joked in her caption: "They told me I’d wake up married to an old man one day. I just thought we had more time #happy2020 #wheredidthetimego #primarycaregiver." The Good Morning Britain presenter also shared the photo, writing: "A decade of marriage has really taken its toll on Celia. Shame. Fortunately, age has been kinder to me."

