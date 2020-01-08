Exciting times ahead for Ola Jordan and her husband James! The former Strictly Come Dancing stars only have to wait for two months until they meet their daughter, and judging by their latest baby scan, the little one is taking after mummy Ola. The heavily pregnant dancer shared some video posts from their appointment, which showed the midwife telling the couple: "Forget the white specs, it's just hair on the baby's head."

WATCH: The moment James and Ola found out their baby's gender

"Baby's got hair, yay, it's taking after me!" said a delighted Ola as she looked at the scan on screen. "That's rude, I've got some hair still. Little bit," joked James. The Dancing on Ice champion also zoomed in on the scan, which showed his daughter holding her hands up to her face. "Ladies and Gentleman, that's my little girl, look," said the proud father-to-be. "Hiding behind her face, behind her hands."

Ola is due in March

The couple also left with a gorgeous gift – a toy bunny that plays the sound of their baby's heart. "Thank you so much to the lovely ladies at @wttw_maidstone for doing our scan today," Ola captioned a photo on Instagram. "We got lots of lovely pictures of our little munchkin. We even got this lovely bunny with the sound of our baby's heart. We keep listening to it over and over again. @jamesjordan1978 #baby #pregnancy #thirdtrimester #babygirl #scan #babyscan."

MORE: See how much Ola Jordan's baby bump has grown over the months!

The couple's daughter already has hair!

Ola, 37, and James, 41, are expecting their first child in March. Last year, they exclusively announced their pregnancy with HELLO! magazine, followed by the exciting news that they're having a girl. "Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn't want to jinx anything… Now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now," said James. "It's amazing. It's brilliant."

MORE: Lady Louise Windsor makes surprise appearance with mum Sophie Wessex

Ola added: "As a couple we always wanted to know what we're having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out. I was so emotional! A little girl is the best thing that could happen to James, honestly. He's not going to let her go." James didn't disagree with his wife, jokily adding: "I'm going to be wrapped around her little finger. But she will be locked up until she's at least 32."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.