Rebekah and Jamie Vardy recently introduced their newborn baby girl in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, and the happy couple also revealed that they kept little Olivia Grace's gender a secret from their other children.

Speaking to HELLO!, Rebekah explained that although she and Jamie found out that they were going to have a little girl in October, they decided to keep it a secret from their other four children – Megan, 14, Taylor, ten, Sofia, five, and three-year-old Finley – until after Olivia's arrival.

Doting mum Rebekah explained: "We wanted it to be a surprise. Somehow we managed to keep it under wraps. When Jamie and I were decorating Olivia's nursery, we wouldn't let anyone up there. We'd lock ourselves in then hide the key."

Olivia Grace, born on December 28

The former I'm a Celebrity star added that if her children had seen so much as a glimpse of the wallpaper, they would have known that they were going to have a sister. She continued: "If the kids had seen the pink bow wallpaper or the lovely pink rocking chair it would have given the game away." In the end, Olivia's siblings helped choose her name.

Rebekah also opened up about her anxiety in the run-up to her daughter's birth, and told HELLO! that although she feared she would be alone when she welcomed her daughter into the world, husband Jamie was by her side.

"I'd been very ill with anxiety and stress and was panicking that she might be born on Christmas Day, while Jamie was training and I was on my own with the kids," said Rebekah. "The last thing I wanted was to miss Christmas Day with our children."

But everything worked out perfectly when the mother-of-five was eventually admitted to Leicester General Hospital on December 27, enduring a 16-hour labour. Rebekah gushed: "Jamie was brilliant - so supportive and encouraging. He even tried to crack a joke about the epidural needle to take my mind off it and the painful contractions."

