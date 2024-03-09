Meet Mark Ruffalo's three grown-up children: Keen, Bella and Odette

Mark Ruffalo stole the show in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, scoring an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Acting at 2024's Academy Awards.

The Hulk actor is a regular at awards shows, often joined on the red carpet by his wife of 24 years, Sunrise Coigney and their three children, Keen, 22, Bella, 18, and Odette, 16.

Who are Mark Ruffalo's kids?

© Getty Mark and Sunrise with all three of their kids in 2015

Mark and Sunrise welcomed Keen, in 2001, one year after they got married. Their daughter Bella joined next in 2005 followed by Odette in 2007.

The youngsters joined their dad on screen, making brief cameos in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and the 56-year-old has spoken openly about his children over the years, sharing that all three children have dyslexia and two have ADHD. Get to know the trio below…

Keen Ruffalo – Mark Ruffalo's son

Other than appearances in Thor: Ragnarok and another of Mark's films, Begin Again, Keen keeps to himself, even setting his Instagram to private, though he does have almost 15,000 followers on his account.

Mark is clearly proud of his firstborn, marking his 22nd birthday on Instagram in 2023, writing: "Happy Birthday, Keeno! 22 years and stronger than ever. We are so proud of you."

The 22-year-old joined his father on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, looking just as friendly and upbeat at his famous dad, smiling widely for the camera.

© Getty Keen and Bella joined Sunrise and Mark for the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Bella Ruffalo – Mark Ruffalo's oldest daughter

Mark is equally proud of his oldest daughter, penning a sentimental dedication to Bella on her 18th birthday in April 2023. "Happy 18th birthday @belladogood. You live your life like a comet across the sky—burning bright and beautiful. Keep going kid. So proud of you and who you are as you begin your adulthood."

© Karwai Tang Bella Ruffalo and Mark Ruffalo at a Poor Things screening

Bella has a public Instagram, with 14,000 Instagram followers, mostly sharing arty photos in derelict buildings, dressed in 90s inspired baggy streetwear. The social media account also documents Bella's travels, with photos shared from Sicily, Prague, Copenhagen and Berlin.

The 18-year-old's Instagram's location is set to Berlin and New York – perhaps noting that Bella is studying in Berlin?

Odette Ruffalo – Mark Ruffalo's youngest daughter

Born in 2007, Odette was the final piece in the Ruffalo family puzzle. Odette is still in high school and Mark tends to keep the youngest of their brood away from the public eye – she hasn't been on the red carpet since 2019, and didn't join Mark, Sunrise, Keen and Bella for the unveiling of Mark's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Back in 2016, Mark used to share lots of photos of his youngest on social media, but she hasn’t appeared on his account in several years, perhaps preferring to take a back seat when it comes to fame.