Rebekah Vardy welcomes her fifth child! Find out the details It's Rebekah's third child with footballer husband Jamie Vardy

Congratulations to Rebekah Vardy and Jamie Vardy, who have welcomed their third child together! Jamie announced the happy news on Twitter, revealing that Rebekah had given birth to a baby girl. "Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived," the footballer tweeted on Saturday evening. "Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team."

Becky, 37, announced her pregnancy in August. The new arrival is her fifth child; she and Jamie already share two children together – Sophie and Finley – and she has two other children from her previous relationships, Megan and son Taylor. Jamie is also father to another daughter, Ella.

Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived 💕 Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team. — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) December 28, 2019

Jamie shared the news on Twitter

Confirming the news of her pregnancy at the end of August, the couple took to Instagram to share the same photo of their children holding up different signs, which read: "They can't be serious??", "The adventure continues…", "I'm so cute, Mummy and Daddy wanted another," and finally "Coming soon" alongside the baby scan.

The doting mother shared this snap to announce the pregnancy

Rebekah was also pictured in the background, jokingly clutching a blackboard that read "Oh no…!" over her face. The former I'm a Celebrity star confirmed: "When 4 become 5..... so excited and so happy. Love my family more than anything. Love you JV.... Thank you for all the wonderful messages xxxxx #baby5." Jamie, 32, also wrote on Instagram: "Beyond happy love you Mrs V @beckyvardy xxxx #comingsoon."

Rebekah and Jamie married in May 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. The nuptials were a lavish affair, boasting a star-studded guest list, including One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Strider, Serge of rock band Kasabian and Jamie's Leicester City team-mates.

