Rebekah Vardy is just weeks away from welcoming her fifth child, and to celebrate, the expectant mum shared an incredible 4D image of her latest baby scan. The 37-year-old uploaded the photo of her child's face to Instagram on Thursday, excitedly captioning the pic: "Hello baby.....We can’t wait to meet you." Rebekah and her husband Jamie share two children together, daughter Sofia, five, and son Finley, two. The I'm a Celebrity star is also mum to children Megan, 11, and Taylor, nine, from previous relationships, while Jamie is also a father to Ella, six, with his ex Emma Daggett.

Rebekah's child is due in just a matter of weeks

Earlier this week, Rebekah looked every inch the glowing expectant mother as she was thrown a surprise baby shower by her sister Esther. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a series of snaps from the celebrations, she gushed: "Such an amazing surprise... thank you to my amazing sister, love you all xxxx." To which, her doting husband replied: "You deserve it xxxx." The party comes shortly after Rebekah was accused by Coleen Rooney of leaking stories about her to a British newspaper, which she has strenuously denied.

Coleen had claimed Rebekah had been leaking her personal information, which was obtained via her private Instagram account. She wrote on social media: "There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge. After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion."

Coleen accused Rebekah of selling stories on her

READ: Why Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker think they will leave the show next

Coleen continued: "To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while.) Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house."

She concluded: "Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's… Rebekah Vardy's account."

MORE: Michelle Visage hits back at reports she 'stormed off' after Blackpool exit

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.