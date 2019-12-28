Exclusive: Rebekah Vardy breaks silence after giving birth to beautiful baby girl Jamie Vardy was the first to announce the news on Twitter

Rebekah Vardy gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday and has since spoken to HELLO! about her beautiful new arrival, adding that she was thrilled that her husband Jamie Vardy was present for their precious daughter's birth. The mum explained: "I was so happy to be able to have Jamie at my side for the birth of our beautiful daughter." It seems that Rebekah is also over the moon that she has had another girl! The mother-of-five added: "I’m ecstatic that we have another little girl in our family."

Proud dad Jamie couldn’t help but gush about the incredible news on Twitter, writing: "Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived." He added: "Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team."

Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived 💕 Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team. — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) December 28, 2019

Needless to say, fans were thrilled by the news and were quick to send the superstar footballer their congratulations. One wrote: "Wow! Incredible Christmas news! Happy for the family," and another added: "Congratulations Jamie and Becky, wonderful news."

Rebekah, 37, announced her pregnancy in August and the new arrival is her fifth child; she and Jamie already share two children together – Sophie and Finley – and she has two other children from her previous relationships, Megan and son Taylor. Jamie is also father to another daughter, Ella.

Confirming the news of her pregnancy at the end of August, the couple took to Instagram to share the same photo of their children holding up different signs, which read: "They can't be serious??", "The adventure continues…", "I'm so cute, Mummy and Daddy wanted another," and finally "Coming soon" alongside the baby scan.

