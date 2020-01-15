James Jordan and his wife Ola are counting down the weeks until their first baby arrives in March. But while the former Dancing On Ice champ is understandably excited, he has revealed a new concern about his wife ahead of their daughter's imminent arrival – her desire to shop! The former Strictly star confessed on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday that Ola has dragged him into countless baby stores, but to make matters even worse, she's now found a cute children's clothes shop close to where they live in Kent.

Ola has been busy buying new clothes for their daughter

Sharing his worries, James uploaded several clips of him and Ola looking around H Kidswear in Westmoreland, with Ola visibly excited to find such adorable baby clothes so close to home. Speaking in the clips, James said: "So wherever we go at the moment Ola seems to be taking me into baby stores to look at clothes, prams, toys, and everything basically. Which is great because I'm very excited, but now she's found somewhere which is local to us which is a bit worrying. We're currently in a shop called H Kidswear and she's found lots of stuff that she likes. It's all very pretty I must say. There's gender-neutral stuff for people who are having gender-neutral babies and lots of blue stuff and lots of pink stuff for people that aren't, so it caters for everyone."

WATCH VIDEO: James Jordan experiences labour - and he doesn't cope well

James may have more patience for Ola's need to shop now that he's experienced some of the pain that she will no doubt encounter when she gives birth. He felt the effects of labour on Loose Women on Tuesday and admitted it's not something he would ever be able to do. Rigging him up to a simulator that demonstrates how painful childbirth can be with four different levels – four being the highest amount of pain – James writhed around in agony and only made it to level three before ripping off the leads. With sweat pouring out of him and clutching his stomach in discomfort, James exclaimed: "Level 4 was horrendous. Men would not be able to give birth, we’re too weak!"

