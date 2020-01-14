Victoria Beckham is often sharing videos on social media of her encouraging her children to eat more fruit and vegetables, and her latest efforts to get her family to eat more healthily has gone down a treat! The former Spice Girl revealed on Instagram Stories this week that she has switched to Ezekiel bread, something she had toasted for herself and daughter Harper to eat for breakfast with smashed avocado. She shared a photo of the loaf of bread and wrote: "We switched our bread to this (even the kids love it!)" Ezekiel bread doesn't contain added sugar unlike most other types of bread, and is made from organic, sprouted whole grains.

Victoria Beckham revealed that her family had switched to Ezekiel bread

Ezekiel bread has been hailed as being the best bread you can eat, and only contains 80 calories per slice. What's more, it is loaded with micronutrients and macronutrients that help you stay fuller for longer. It even contains two different types of legumes – organic sprouted lentils and organic sprouted soybeans. The good news for us is that Ezekiel bread is not completely out of our price range either. While it is definitely more expensive than the average loaf of bread, it won't break the bank on special occasions, costing £4.95 a loaf.

The former Spice Girl shared a photo of her healthy breakfast

Victoria is often sharing pictures of her nutritious family meals on social media. The star encourages her children to cook and Harper, in particular, is often pictured in the kitchen helping her parents with the meals. Over the weekend, she even surprised her family by making chia seed porridge for everyone. Victoria joked that it didn't look very appetising, but that the thought was very much appreciated. Victoria famously complements her healthy eating with a vigorous exercise regime. "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school," she previously told The Times. "I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office. I'm very disciplined, I have to be. It's really the only time in the day I get to myself."

The star recently opened up about her body image and confidence in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying it had taken her "a long, long time" to accept her flaws. Victoria said: "Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have. I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile: it’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that. It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually I’m all right." The star added that with four children and her husband David Beckham, she is content and is now happy with her body. Growing up, she said, "you obsess over the silliest of things".

