Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan are expecting their first child in March, and already know that they are having a baby girl after revealing the gender in an exclusive HELLO! photoshoot last year. James was particularly delighted when the couple went for their latest baby scan, and shared a gorgeous photo of their daughter on Twitter, writing alongside the image: "I can't wait to meet our baby girl. I love you @The_OlaJordan." Many of James' famous friends were quick to comment on the gorgeous picture, with Joe Swash writing: "Omg she will be beautiful. Lucky she looks like her lol." Brian McFadden joked: "She looks grumpy," to which James responded: "She is mine mate."

Watch at home with James and Ola Jordan

James Jordan shared a photo of his baby daughter taken from Ola's latest scan

During their latest scan, Ola shared some videos posts from their appointment on Instagram, which showed the midwife telling the couple: "Forget the white specs, it's just hair on the baby's head." "Baby's got hair, yay, it's taking after me!" said a delighted Ola as she looked at the scan on the screen. "That's rude, I've got some hair still. Little bit," joked James. The Dancing on Ice champion also zoomed in on the scan, which showed his daughter holding her hands up to her face. "Ladies and Gentleman, that's my little girl, look," said the proud father-to-be. "Hiding behind her face, behind her hands." James and Ola found out the gender of their baby just before Christmas – and they were incredibly emotional when they discovered they were having a little girl!

MORE: Jennifer Lopez wows fans with short hair in new photoshoot

Ola shared a video of her baby scan on social media

READ: Meghan Markle's Disney role revealed as royal returns to Hollywood

The couple filmed their gender reveal for HELLO! and admitted they were "nervous" to discover what they are having. James told HELLO!: "Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn't want to jinx anything… Now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now. It's amazing. It's brilliant." Ola added: "As a couple we always wanted to know what we're having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out. I was so emotional! A little girl is the best thing that could happen to James, honestly. He's not going to let her go." James didn't disagree with his wife, jokily adding: "I'm going to be wrapped around her little finger. But she will be locked up until she's at least 32."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.