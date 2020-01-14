James Jordan in excruciating pain as he experiences childbirth live on Loose Women - watch video The former Dancing On Ice winner is expecting his first child with wife Ola Jordan in March

James Jordan finally has an understanding of what his wife Ola Jordan will go through when she gives birth to their first child in March. The former Dancing On Ice winner experienced the full effects of labour on Loose Women on Tuesday and admitted it's not something he would ever be able to do. Rigging him up to a simulator that demonstrates how painful childbirth can be with four different levels – four being the highest amount of pain – James writhed around in agony and only made it to level three before ripping off the leads. With sweat pouring out of him and clutching his stomach in discomfort, James exclaimed: "Level 4 was horrendous. Men would not be able to give birth, we’re too weak!"

James and Ola have just weeks to go before they welcome their baby girl, as they previously revealed in HELLO! magazine. Back in February 2019 though, the couple once again opened their hearts to the magazine as they spoke about their struggles to start a family. The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals, who have been married for more than 16 years, had been trying to conceive for two years – with no success.

"I would love to be a mum with all my heart and I just thought it would happen naturally," said Ola, 37. "James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That’s the one gift I would love to give him. I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn’t happened like that." The couple then opted for IVF treatment and after one round, they discovered they were expecting.

I can’t wait to meet my baby girl 💝

I love you @The_OlaJordan pic.twitter.com/5gbuslu15L — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) January 11, 2020

James shared this adorable scan photo of his little girl

On Sunday, James shared a gorgeous 4D baby scan photo of their daughter on Twitter, writing alongside the image: "I can't wait to meet our baby girl. I love you @The_OlaJordan." Many of James' famous friends were quick to comment on the gorgeous picture, with Joe Swash writing: "Omg she will be beautiful. Lucky she looks like her lol." Brian McFadden joked: "She looks grumpy," to which James responded: "She is mine mate."

