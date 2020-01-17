Emma Willis has opened up about her struggle with mum guilt and admitted that she rarely does anything for herself. During a pre-recorded segment on Friday's Lorraine, the Voice UK host was set a challenge by her hairstylist, Louis Byrne, to reveal what her "I can, I am and I will" is in life - all in a bid to encourage people to embrace who they are and what their identity is. In the film played on Lorraine, the mum-of-three revealed her "I can" is that she can achieve things outside of the limits she puts on herself.

Emma Willis shares three children with husband Matt

"Growing up, I was always quite shy and I was quite scared of having an opinion on things, so I just wouldn't say anything," she shared. "Certain elements of that have continued in to my adult life with work. If anyone says, 'Does anyone have any ideas on this?' I sometimes think, 'I'm not going to say that because it's stupid.' But now I'm like, 'Actually, I can have an idea and if it's not right, it's not right.' I'm a grown adult and I'm allowed to have an opinion or an idea."

Emma went on to say that her "I am" is that she's a mum. "First and foremost, that's all that really matters and my biggest priority and 'my will' kind of feeds on from that," she explained. The Voice UK presenter shares three children - Ace, eight, Isabel, ten, and three-year-old Trixie - with Busted star Matt Willis. The couple, who married in July 2008, are keen to keep their young family out of the spotlight, but occasionally share candid pictures on social media of them, although they never show their children's faces in order to protect their privacy.

Talking about being a mum, the TV star added: "I will allow myself guilt-free time, because I don't do very often and it's allowed. Because I have it rarely and it's something that I find, for me, takes a lot of work to get because I always feel guilty doing anything for myself. My 'I can' comes from confidence really, because I'm not an overly confident person. I am a mum - I want to give my kids confidence, but limit it because no one wants arrogance."

