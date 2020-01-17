Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh show off flawless figures during fun fitness session The couple who work out together, stay together!

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh certainly love to workout together, and the singer's latest post proves this! Taking to his Instagram page to share a series of videos, Peter could be seen trying a new balancing exercise with his wife - which they eventually executed! "Four attempts. Back to the drawing board. See if you can do it," he said after they perfected the new skill.

The post received a flurry of messages from their celebrity friends - including Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones, who suggested: "You have to get your bum off the ground from the start!!! And person lifting has to get the knees under the bum!!!!" Referencing her Argentine Tango with her former celebrity partner Joe McFadden, she added: "Just watch @mrjoemcfadden do it in his Argentine tango!" Love Island's Eyal Booker remarked: "We've tried it and can’t figure it out! Please lmk [let me know] when you've done it haha."

The loved-up pair are doting parents to five-year-old daughter Amelia and three-year-old son Theo. Peter also shares 12-year-old Princess and 14-year-old Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price. In November, the doting dad posed for a sweet selfie with Emily following a fitness session at the gym. "Gym bunnies. Sweat it out, " he wrote at the time.

They are known for their healthy approach - especially when it comes to their children. "Em, being a doctor, knows about the importance of good nutrition and exercise," Peter previously told Closer Magazine. "We eat healthy, home-cooked food and like to be active as a family." He added: "But she doesn't care what I look like. She'd like me whatever my weight - whether I'm bigger or in good shape. When you're in love, appearance doesn't matter."

