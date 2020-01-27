Kate Garraway has shared a very relatable parenting struggle with her fans – her family's fussy eating. The Good Morning Britain star, who shares two children, Darcey, 13, and William, nine, with husband Derek Draper, took to Instagram on Sunday to lament the day's unsuccessful dinnertime. She shared a photo of a baby’s ultrasound, with the words, "Throwback to when my kid ate whatever I made for dinner without complaining." In the caption, the 52-year-old explained: "After making a Sunday roast with buttery mash for one, plain mash for another, roast carrots for one, boiled for another… this really struck a chord. Husband says I'm too soft… then looked crest-fallen when he found out hadn't done his favourite marmalade glazed roast carrots. It's beans on toast for everyone tomorrow & no moaning!!"

Her post really struck a chord with fans. "Sounds like me in my house! It's what we do as mums xx," one wrote. A second remarked: "Totally relate Kate! Reassuring to know I'm not alone! Thank you for sharing X." "I totally get this… rarely does one meal fit all in my house," another follower replied, while a fourth advised: "Yikes, you're making such a lot of work for yourself. If they don't eat what you cook they'll go hungry. They'll learn!"

Kate's dinner time woes came just one day after she shared another relatable parenting moment on Instagram. On Saturday morning, the TV star uploaded a photo of her landing and staircase, which were strewn with cushions and duvets. "When u wake up to a full blown nerf battle… #saturdaymorning #whathappenedtomyliein?" she joked.

