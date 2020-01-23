It's a busy time for birthdays in Amanda Holden's household. Just three days after her eldest daughter Lexi turned 14, Amanda returned to Instagram to celebrate her youngest child Hollie's eighth birthday. Amanda, 48, shared two images with fans; one recent snap of Hollie and a second taken when she was a baby, sporting a shock of dark hair. Referencing Hollie's full name – Hollie Rose Hughes – the proud mum wrote: "So… our sweet, very kind and utterly hilarious Princess #hrh is 8 years old today… We love you so much xxxxx love to the @nhsmillion on this day too. #miracle."

Amanda's famous friends were quick to send their well wishes to Hollie on her special day. "Happy birthday HRH YOU BEAUTIFUL GIRL," Tamzin Outhwaite wrote, while Lisa Faulkner – currently on her honeymoon – added: "Happy birthday Hollie, have a fantastic day." Giovanna Fletcher cooed: "Look at that little face! And the hair! So gorgeous xxx" and Bancroft actress Sarah Parish wrote; "Happy birthday little HRH."

The star suffered major complications during Hollie's caesarean birth – she lost 15 litres of blood and at one point her heart stopped beating. At the time, Alison Griffin, spokeswoman for Amanda and her husband, Chris Hughes, said the star was expected to make a full recovery. She said: "Hollie Rose Hughes was born on 23 January 2012. She is healthy and weighed in at 6.1lb but Amanda has been in a critical condition for the past three days. She is now stable and we expect her to make a full recovery very soon. We thank you for respecting their privacy at this time."

Appearing on This Morning just two months after Hollie's arrival, Amanda revealed: "I won't have any more children. That is it. And this is obviously what I am meant to have. When I said to Chris that I wouldn't have any more, he replied, 'Well you certainly won't be having any more with me, anyway!'"