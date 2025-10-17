Good Morning Britain stars' luxury homes – from Ben Shepherd's £4m London house to Piers Morgan's 'man cave'

Good Morning Britain has been an indisputable staple of British television since 2014 – we watch it every day in the morning, from the comfort of our own homes, as we get ready for the long day ahead. But, have you ever wondered what the presenters' own homes look like? Many of the hosts, from Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard to Piers Morgan and Ranvir Singh, have shared glimpses of their home lives with their families on their social media pages, showing off their stylish properties in the process. Scroll down to see inside the swanky pads of all the Good Morning Britain presenters...

1/ 17 © Photo: Instagram Richard Arnold and his cockapoo Clemmie on his front doorstep Richard Arnold GMB's showbiz presenter Richard Arnold shared a peek at the entrance to his home in London, which he shares with his partner, Stuart. In the snap, he was just about to take his pet dog Clemmie out for a walk, offering a glimpse into the hallway behind him which has wooden panelling on the walls and a large window at the rear.



2/ 17 © Photo: Instagram Richard Arnold in his garden The garden, meanwhile, has a patio area with an outdoor dining table, and climbing plants growing up the back of the house and over the doors.

3/ 17 © Photo: Instagram Richard Arnold's living room Richard occasionally posts snaps from his home on Instagram, including this look at his impressive Christmas tree which stood in the hallway at the top of his stairs, and added a pop of colour to the otherwise neutral space, which has wooden flooring and an ornate light fitting hanging from the ceiling.

4/ 17 Adil Ray's bedroom Adil Ray Adil Ray tends to keep his home as private as possible, but has previously given a peek inside his bedroom. It's decorated white, with white bed linen, walls and window shutters.

5/ 17 © Photo: Instagram Ranvir Singh in her kitchen Ranvir Singh Ranvir Singh offered a look at her kitchen as she showed off her mug in support of Liverpool Football Club. It's decorated with white walls, and has a large black double fridge, where she has various notes stuck via magnets.



6/ 17 © Photo: Instagram Charlotte Hawkins' living room Charlotte Hawkins Charlotte gave a peek inside her living room with this adorable snap of her daughter Ella Rose on this rocking horse. The room has plenty of space for the toddler to play, and her toys can be seen in baskets to one side, while the television is wall-mounted above a wooden media cabinet next to the glass patio doors.



7/ 17 © Photo: Instagram Charlotte Hawkins' living room The popular newsreader also shared a look at her home when it had been decorated for Christmas, with a huge Christmas tree trimmed with silver baubles, stars and traditional ornaments. It took pride of place in front of the doors, while other rabbit, horse and reindeer models had been placed nearby.

8/ 17 Piers Morgan Piers lives with his wife Celia and their daughter Elise in west London, but also owns a second property in the East Sussex village of Newick, which regularly features on his Instagram page. Piers posted a photo of his daughter Elise in his office on Instagram, revealing walls of bookshelves and wooden floors, as well as a red patterned rug.

9/ 17 © Photo: Instagram Pier Morgan's living room in his country home Piers Morgan's country home Piers' country home, meanwhile, has a cosy living room with cream sofas and a bold yellow colour scheme that is complemented by floral cushions and curtains.



10/ 17 Piers Morgan's swimming pool Piers has his very own outdoor swimming pool at his Newick home, with a wooden dining table set up alongside where the family can enjoy al fresco meals together.



11/ 17 © Photo: Instagram Susanna Reid's living room Susanna Reid Former BBC Breakfast presenter Susanna has kept her home private, but is believed to live in Balham, south London, with her three sons. However, she did share one look inside her home with this snap, which shows she has her own personalised luxury Jo Loves candle next to a statement blue vase filled with eucalyptus foliage.



12/ 17 Ben Shepherd's living room Ben Shephard GMB and Tipping Point host Ben's family home looks gorgeous. The 50-year-old lives with his wife Annie and their sons Jack and Sam, and occasionally shares photos inside their residence on social media. The lounge has a stylish blue colour scheme, with mustard accents and a mirrored cabinet to complement the navy hues



13/ 17 Ben Shephard's kitchen Ben showed off his culinary skills during coronavirus lockdown, and revealed his traditional kitchen in the process. It features black and white tiles and a large white AGA.



14/ 17 Ben Shephard's dining room A separate dining room has a long wooden table with grey cushioned chairs, and cream walls. Black-and-white framed photos of Ben and Annie's sons have been mounted on the walls alongside an ornate mirror and glass double doors that lead through to another reception room.



15/ 17 © Photo: Instagram Ben Shephard's garden The family garden looks like the ideal spot to relax, with a perfectly-manicured lawn surrounded by beautiful plants and trees. Ben is evidently proud of his garden, which features a pristine lawn area, a vegetable patch and even a gin bench where he and his wife Annie can enjoy a tipple in the summer.



16/ 17 © Photo: Instagram Kate Garraway's bedroom Kate Garraway Kate stunned her followers when she showed her messy bedroom, admitting it was in need of a spring clean. The Good Morning Britain presenter had clothes strewn all over her floor, with an assortment of books and beauty products also seen out on display.

