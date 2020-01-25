Kate Garraway shared a glimpse into her family home on Saturday, and we are in love with the stripy carpet that lines the staircase! Taking to Instagram, the Good Morning Britain host hilariously shared a photo of her hallway and staircase, which was strewn with foam Nerf gun bullets, pillows and duvets after her children decided to have a play fight. Kate added the caption: "When you wake up to a full-blown Nerf battle… #Saturdaymorning."

WATCH: A day in the life of Kate Garraway

We can't say we envy Kate's Saturday morning clean-up, but we are a little jealous of her keen eye for detail! Featuring pristine white walls, a large, airy window and chic striped carpets, the TV star's hallway belongs on an interiors blog!

MORE: See inside the houses of Good Morning Britain stars Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid & more

Kate shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: Ben Shephard pokes fun at Good Morning Britain co-host Kate Garraway in hilarious video

The 52-year-old shares her home with husband Derek Draper and their children Darcey and Bill, and occasionally treats fans to glimpses of the inside of her gorgeous house, most famously when Kate shocked fans with a photo of her messy bedroom. But misplaced clothes aside, the television presenter's bedroom sure is stylish, with a teal-coloured statement wall and wooden bed frame, not-to-mention a gold-framed artwork that hangs above the bed.

As for the living room, it's decorated in a bold terracotta hue, with cream blinds at the windows, and don't even get us started on the sprawling garden, that could be seen in an Instagram post Kate shared of her two children playing in the spacious and picturesque green space complete with a trampoline in the corner.

The mum-of-two even shared a look inside her kitchen once, when she made pancakes for Shrove Tuesday. Kate's white worktops could be seen lined with baking equipment, including a blue stand mixer. And as we've seen, the hallway of Kate's home has wooden parquet flooring and a striped carpet running up the stairs – gorgeous!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.