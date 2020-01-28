New dad Jack Fincham graced the red carpet at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening, where he opened up about his baby daughter, Blossom. The former Love Island star had surprised fans after revealing he had become a dad over the weekend, and while he had kept the news out of the public eye, many of his family and friends knew already, including his Love Island co-star Sam Bird. Talking to HELLO! on how he kept it a secret, he said: "I have amazing friends and family, I told my close friends and family, and I will be honest with you, towards the end I just couldn't wait to meet my little daughter and I was so excited to tell everyone. I just wanted to shout it. I told Sam Bird, he is one of my closest mates."

Jack Fincham reveals Love Island co-star Sam Bird knew about his baby news

The Love Island star recently became a dad to daughter Blossom

Jack – who admitted he hasn't spoken to ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer about his baby news - was overcome with emotion after seeing the reactions to his baby news on social media. He said: "Honestly, I can't explain to you how overwhelmed I was with the response on Instagram. I had tears in my eyes, it was overwhelming. I am forever thankful for everyone's support. I was already overwhelmed and so happy myself, so to see everyone as happy as me was just brilliant."

Former Love Island stars Jack and Sam are close friends

On being a dad, Jack gushed: "It's great. It's weird in a good way. I'm not just thinking about me anymore, even being here tonight I'm thinking about her right now." In his Instagram post on Saturday, Jack opened up about the reason he had chosen to keep Blossom's upcoming arrival a secret, writing that he had wanted to "prepare for this new responsibility" out of the public eye. The star's full post read: "I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a TV show, which throws you straight into the public eye... which I will forever be grateful for. However, I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever."

He continued: "This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other. "I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girl's mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout. Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great." Jack concluded: "I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020."

