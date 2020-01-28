Kylie Jenner shares surprising detail about her labour with baby Stormi The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share details

Kylie Jenner has shared new details about the birth of her daughter, Stormi. Taking to Instagram to celebrate her latest makeup collection, named after her daughter, the beauty mogul revealed that Stormi, who will turn two on Saturday, was induced. The mother-of-one explained: "I actually got induced. I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later… it was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys."

WATCH: Kylie Jenner settled on baby Stormi's name months before giving birth

The 22-year-old famously kept her pregnancy a secret, only revealing to fans that she had welcomed little Stormi into the world after her daughter – who she shares with ex Travis Scott – was born. In an Instagram post at the time, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained: "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

MORE: Kylie Jenner shares rare glimpse inside Stormi's bedroom – complete with impressive Disney display

Kylie threw a beautiful party to celebrate her Stormi collection

MORE: Inside the Kardashians' dreamy family holidays - from Bali to the Bahamas

On Sunday, Kylie treated fans to a glimpse inside her young daughter's incredible bedroom. She shared a photo of Stormi's display cabinets, which were filled with books and an impressive collection of Disney Princess dolls. Stormi also has building blocks spelling out her name and age, which will soon turn from 23 months to two.

To celebrate the launch of her new lip kits, the reality star transformed her garden into an enchanted wonderland, decked out with giant butterflies, flowers and a ball pool for Stormi and her friends to play in. Kylie also organised for activities for the children to enjoy, including creating their own fairy gardens. Not wanting to do things by halves, Kylie had also arranged for all the food to match the lilac colour-theme at the event, while sandwiches were in the shape of butterflies.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.