Binky Felstead makes first public appearance with new boyfriend after confirming romance How cute do they look?

Binky Felstead looked the picture of bliss as she and her new boyfriend Max Fredrik Darnton made their first public appearance at the launch party of Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay in London, on Monday. Their outing comes shortly after the Made in Chelsea star revealed she found love again, one year after her split from Josh 'JP' Patterson. Both enjoying glasses of wine, the new couple appeared to be in great spirits whilst posing for pictures together.

Binky Felstead with boyfriend Max Fredrik Darnton

Last week, Binky confirmed to HELLO! that she has been in a relationship with businessman Max since January. "I just didn't know it would be so soon, and I didn't know that this would be how I feel," she shared. The 29-year-old, who shares two-year-old daughter India with her ex JP, confessed that her relationship with Max is going from strength to strength. "Things are going so nicely, so we’ll be looking - together! - for a big house in London with a garden - for India, and so that Max can get a dog," she gushed.

They met in January at Soho Farmhouse. "I was at the bar ordering cocktails, and Max came up to me and said, 'So, how are you, what do you do?'" recalled the TV star. "And the first thing I said was, 'I'm a mum!' I was so nervous about him not knowing that I had a child, so I wanted to get it out there before he asked me any more questions, just to see if he was going to run off or not. But his reply was, 'Ok… And?' That was so nice and put me really at ease right away." She added: "He also tells me when I’m wrong, and if I'm being difficult he puts me in my place. He brings the best out in me. I'm incredibly lucky to have met him."

