Frankie Bridge is 'devastated' over her son Parker's dramatic hair cut

While social media may make it seem as though celebrity parents have a perfect life, Frankie Bridge has proven that even they have disagreements with their children sometimes. Some of the most common family battles include the agreed bedtime and the amount of vegetables that children are expected to eat, but Frankie faced a more unusual hurdle with her eldest son, Parker, recently.

The former Saturday's singer shared photos on her Instagram Stories that showed both Parker and his younger brother Carter having their hair cut. Both little boys previously had gorgeous, thick brown hair that fell to their shoulders; four-year-old Carter rocking tight curls and a fringe while Parker had more naturally straight hair that Frankie tied into a bun during holidays. However, her eldest boy decided he wanted a different hairstyle. "Basically...I love it long...Parker wants it short...I'm devastated," she wrote on a picture of hairstylist Bobby Collier brushing out the front section as he prepared for the chop.

Parker clearly won the battle! Showing off the finished result, mother-of-two Frankie shared a picture of the six-year-old looking dapper with short straight hair in a sweeping side fringe that made us reminisce of Justin Bieber's trademark teenage hairstyle. Thanking Bobby for the style, she said: "Gonna take me some getting used to." Luckily for Frankie, Carter kept his longer curls!

Frankie previously told HELLO! Online that since having her boys - whom she shares with her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge - she has learnt to relax a lot more. Speaking about what she has learned from motherhood, she said: "I've always been such an anxious person, I overthink everything. I'm always worrying about everyone and everything and actually, it's gone the opposite way since I've had children." She continued: "You don't have control over everything. Obviously I want the best for the boys and I worry about them, but you just can't stress too much. It takes less of the heat off yourself because you think less about yourself and what's going on in your life and more about theirs."

