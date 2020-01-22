Happy third birthday to Alex Jones's son Teddy! On Wednesday, the One Show host took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her eldest child in honour of the occasion. The snapshot, which is taken from behind, shows little Teddy as he sits on a kitchen stool in front of an array of presents and cards. Still dressed in his PJs, the youngster has already made a start on opening his gifts, including some kinetic sand and books. Alex always takes care to keep her children's faces hidden from the camera, but it’s clear from the image that Ted has inherited his parents' thick dark hair. "Happy 3rd birthday little Ted," Alex, 42, captioned the image. "Penblwydd hapus cariad. Anybody know of an app that can stop / slow time down?!"

A number of the Welsh star's friends were quick to comment on the post, including her One Show co-host Matt Baker. "Happy birthday Ted! 3!" he wrote. "The secret time machine is the collection of memories they leave behind…. They will stay with is forever #Bigted."

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson are parents to two sons; Ted and his younger brother Kit, who was born in May last year. The TV star recently went back to work following nine months of maternity leave, and admitted she had "mixed feelings" about her return. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

The popular presenter continued: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins."