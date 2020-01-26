Alex Jones has been making the most of her weekends now that she is back at work on The One Show, and had a wonderful time on Saturday taking her son Teddy, three, to the swimming pool. The doting mum shared the sweetest photo of her little boy and his dad Charlie Thompson in the water, which she shared on Instagram. "The bear and his cub," she captioned the picture. Alex and Charlie are also parents to baby son Kit, who turns one in May, and although the star occasionally shares photos of her sons on social media, she covers their faces in order to protect their privacy. The TV presenter returned to work following her maternity leave at the beginning of January, much to the delight of her fans.

The One Show star shared a sweet photo of her son Teddy and husband Charlie Thompson

Ahead of her first day back on The One Show, the star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about how much she would miss being at home with her sons. Alongside a black-and-white picture of herself with Teddy and Kit, she wrote: "Back to work today. So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show. As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked 'where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it’s time to go back and I’m looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I’ll miss these two. So here we go...the juggle begins."

Alex and Charlie are the proud parents of two sons

Meanwhile, it is set to be a bittersweet few months for Alex and her co-host Matt Baker as they will be preparing to go their separate ways in March. Matt, 42, recently announced that he would be leaving The One Show in March. In December, the dad-of-two explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family, saying: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

