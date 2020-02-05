Alex Jones looks super chic in an affordable red leather-look skirt We NEED this in our lives!

A classic leather midi skirt is a staple wardrobe buy, and Alex Jones clearly knows that - although she’s mixing things up with her gorgeous patent red version! The One Show presenter wore a stunning A-line skirt on Tuesday’s show, which she styled with a simple black roll-neck jumper, and we headed straight online to find out where she bought it.

Luckily for us, it’s from high street store Topshop - and a total bargain at less than £50! The vinyl skirt has zip detailing on the hips and comes in a flattering knee-length - perfect for the tricky time between seasons.

Cherry vinyl seam midi skirt, £39, Topshop

Of course, Alex isn’t the only celeb to publicly declare her love for the red leather skirt. Before Christmas, Susanna Reid delighted fans in a red, animal-print top, which she teamed with a red leather skirt from Marks & Spencer. The wrap style number cost £199 and is part of the luxurious Autograph range; featuring two panels and belted detail.

Red leather skirt, £199, Marks & Spencer

And who could forget the burgundy leather skirt Meghan Markle wore? She teamed the BOSS style with a silk shirt from high street store & Other Stories.

Alex often wears chic, tailored pieces in bright colours. Talking about her style, she recently told the Daily Star: “I think I have two different personalities! Left to my own devices it’s very casual – jeans, Converse, T-shirt. By night on telly it’s hopefully a bit more together.”

Well, we think you always look gorgeous, Alex. So gorgeous, in fact, that we’ve already bought that skirt...

