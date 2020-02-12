Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are incredibly private about their family life and their two daughters Hazel, five, and Violet, three, are rarely seen out in public. However, on Tuesday, the Devil Wears Prada actress gave a sweet insight into the way they are raising their children. Talking to Marie Claire, Emily opened up about how she's teaching her little girls to be empathetic to others. "I encourage empathy in my kids and embracing differences and not being scared of them, or teasing people for them, you know?" she explained. "Making mistakes, or feeling like you have something that causes you to make mistakes, is a good thing. It's how you learn, and it's how you grow."

The Mary Poppins actress had been talking about having a stutter, and how it has affected her life. She explained that as a child, she was incredibly observant and aware of what was going on around her. Emily also revealed that having a stutter had helped her get into acting, as her schoolteacher had asked her if she wanted to do a class play, which she had initially said no to, but was encouraged to change her mind. Despite her stutter, Emily flourished on stage. "I agreed to it, and I did speak completely fluently. I did a really bad northern English accent, which I won't even try and do for you now. That was the beginning of realising that I had a handle on it, and maybe it could be temporary, and maybe I could grow past this. That was kind of a big deal."

Emily – who comes from London - also opened up about where she feels at home. The star is currently living in Brooklyn, New York, with her young family, having moved there from Los Angeles when she met John. She said: "Moving to Brooklyn really felt like home to me. I think my soul was better suited to Brooklyn. I really love it." John, meanwhile, enjoys going to the UK to visit Emily's family, who live close to Richmond Park. He previously told Evening Standard: "Emily's family live near Richmond Park, which is arguably one of my favourite places in the world. I thought I knew what parks were in America. We have nice parks in America, but then you walk into Richmond Park with that sort of wilderness, untamed vibe with deer everywhere that aren't being shot at. It's one of the most tranquil, spiritual spots I've ever been to."

