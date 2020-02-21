Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson has confirmed she has given birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend Lewis Devine. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday morning to confirm the happy news, the 36-year-old simply wrote: "When 3 became 4. 18.2.2020." She added: "We are so in love with our baby boy!!! Our family is now complete! Love you @lewisdevine."

Lucy-Jo Hudson has welcomed a baby boy

The proud dad also took to his page, writing: "Wow what an experience. We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy has arrived safe and sound and we are all back home now and settling in great." He added: "Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister just like I knew she would. I am so proud of Lucy-Jo seeing her carry him for nine months and then bring him into the world the way she did it was just unbelievable and a memory and feeling that will last forever love you all so much."

This is her second child

This is Lucy-Jo's second child - her first with boyfriend Lewis. She is a doting mother to six-year-old Sienna, who the actress shares with fellow Corrie star Alan Halsall. The two parted ways back in 2018 and Lucy has since found love with Lewis, who is also an actor. The couple met on a pantomime set when they both starred in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but it wasn't until a few months later that Lucy went public with their romance.

Taking to Instagram account with a dashing photo of her and Lewis, she gushed: "How are you mine? I am beyond lucky to have found you baby @LewisDevine! Happy Birthday. You are one of the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most talented... and beautiful souls I’ve ever met! I can’t wait to celebrate this special day with you."

