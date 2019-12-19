This Christmas will be extra special for Kym Marsh. The Coronation Street actress is gearing up for her grandson Teddy's very first Christmas, and ahead of the big day shared a sweet snapshot showing the pair enjoying a cuddle on the sofa. The image sees seven-month-old Teddy sat on Kym's lap, with the star's arms wrapped tightly around the adorable tot. "Cuddles with my beautiful grandson teddy," Kym, 43, wrote, along with three love heart eyes emojis.

Kym became a first-time grandmother in May, when her daughter Emilie, 22, gave birth to her baby boy. The actress announced the happy news in an Instagram post, sharing a photo showing Teddy's tiny hand. In the caption, she wrote: "Last night was a night I will never forget. I became a 'Loli' for the first time!!! My beautiful daughter was an absolute warrior and her partner and I were the best birthing team we could be!!! I was so honoured to have been a part of bringing him into the world. My beautiful grandson, I love you I will always love you and I promise to help guide you through life as best I can. Welcome to the world 'Baby Hoz' #name to follow," ending with two blue heart emojis. The unusual nickname is a reference to the baby's father, Emilie's partner, Mike Hoszowskyj.

The New Year will see some big changes for Kym. After 13 years on Corrie, the star is leaving the soap just after Christmas, and she recently revealed the reasons for saying goodbye to her character Michelle Connor – for now. Talking to reporters including HELLO! at a press day, the star explained that she is eager to experience new jobs outside of the soap, but that she very much wants to return in the future. "In my head it was just a case of wanting to go and try other stuff. I had been at Hear'Say, had a solo career, went into musical theatre, did about four jobs and then went into Coronation Street. I haven't experienced an awful lot of stuff outside of the show so I just thought it would be quite nice to tick those boxes and have that little bit more experience," she said.