Helen Glover shares adorable photos of her twins' special day out – see pics The Olympic rower finally named her twins Kit Nathan Newlyn Backshall and Willow Bo Backshall

Helen Glover has been giving us major baby envy with her adorable photos of her new twins – who she and husband Steve Backshall finally named last week, Kit Nathan Newlyn and Willow Bo Backshall. Friday was certainly no different, as the Olympic rower spent a fun day out at the farm with her newborns and their older brother Logan. Capturing the family outing, Helen shared two precious images on Instagram of little Kit and Willow strapped to her chest as 18 month old Logan happily fed some goats. Helen simply captioned the image "Farm date" alongside a heart eyes emoji.

WATCH: Go behind-the-scenes on our exclusive shoot with Helen Glover

Helen and her husband, wildlife presenter and naturalist Steve, revealed the exciting news of their new arrivals exclusively to HELLO! Online last month. Helen, 33, gave birth to a boy and a girl on Thursday 16 January. The couple exclusively said: "We are so excited to welcome the babies to our family! It is going to be a learning curve for us juggling the two of them and Logan, but we are already loving the journey."

Helen Glover and her kids enjoyed a day at the farm

Over on Instagram, Helen also shared a gorgeous photo of her twins' tiny feet, writing: "We're gonna need a bigger boat! Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you. Tips for surviving 3 under 2 on a postcard please."

Helen Glover and Steve Backshall finally named their twins last week

The happy news that they were expecting was first revealed at the Animal Hero Awards at the end of September when the couple handed out the awards. While presenting the Inspirational Animal of the Year award to a dog called Barrie, the two-time Olympic champion was clearly emotional as she said: "I'm definitely blaming my pregnancy hormones for this." She later tweeted: "An absolute dream to present the @AnimalHeroAward and first official outing of the bump!"

