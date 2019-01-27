Exclusive: Helen Glover opens up about motherhood The new mum enjoyed a photoshoot with her baby son Logan

In her first exclusive photoshoot with her son Logan, Olympic champion rower Helen Glover tells HELLO!: "I never anticipated loving motherhood so much. I was proud of what my body could do as a rower but I am even prouder of it as a mother. As a mum you become so aware of what your body is capable of." In the exclusive photoshoot in Australia, where she has joined her husband, TV wildlife presenter and adventurer Steve Backshall on his Deadly 60 Down Under Tour, Helen looks in peak fitness.

Asked if she would compete again at Olympic level she reveals: "I haven't officially retired as I don't want to put a stop on anything so it is a possibility. You don't know how you will feel as a mum, and I still don’t know how I feel as it is all so new but I like to know that option is there for me." Motherhood has been life-changing, she tells HELLO!: "The thing about being an athlete is that you are totally selfish and your world is very small and it revolves around you. But when you are a mum you have to be totally selfless as you have something that is far more important than you. Everything comes second."

Helen describes herself as a "chilled out" mum, telling HELLO!: "In sport and rowing I am very intense but take me away from that and I am incredibly relaxed. So I have just gone with the flow which has been my style of parenting." Logan has fitted perfectly into their lives. "He is definitely an outdoor baby which is lucky for us, and he takes everything in his stride," Helen reveals. "Swimming is his favourite thing. He has always been a water baby ever since he was born."

